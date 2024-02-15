Pair accused of luring man to Dayton house to rob him, steal car indicted

Woods is also facing two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying conceal weapons and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On Feb. 4, Woods and Foster-Jones allegedly lured a man to a house in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue around 10 p.m.

The man told police Woods had a handgun and the pair robbed him of money and other personal items, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“While still being armed with a firearm, the suspects forced him into his vehicle against his will and, under threat of serious bodily harm, forced him to go to ATM machines and attempt to withdraw money,” an affidavit read. “The suspects then made the complainant exit the vehicle and they stole the vehicle.”

Authorities arrested Woods around 3:06 a.m. on Feb. 6 after he reportedly fled from Dayton officers in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue and then crashed the stolen car into a tree.

Woods was taken to the hospital for his injuries. A loaded handgun was located in the car, according to municipal court records.

