Pair charged in break-in, thefts at township-owned building in Preble County

A tip led to one of the suspects, who reportedly was in possession of the stolen ATV when he was found by police in Middletown, and additional property taken from the building was found at a pawn shop, according to a statement from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Cameron Holloway, 22 of West Alexandria and Madison Evans, 22, of Germantown are each charged in Eaton Municipal Court with breaking and entering and two counts of theft, the sheriff said.