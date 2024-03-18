Pharmacy tech charged in drug thefts from Brookville Rite Aid

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A pharmacy technician indicted Monday is accused of stealing more than 200 tablets of a controlled substance while filling prescriptions at a Rite Aid in Brookville.

Mollee Stone, 27, of Clay Twp. was issued a summons to appear for her April 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of theft of drugs and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs.

ExploreNurse accused of drug theft at 4 nursing homes in 3 counties, raising oversight questions

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Stone’s registered pharmacy technician license. In a letter issued Jan. 12 notifying Stone of her suspension, it stated that on or about Jan. 5 surveillance video twice recorded her stealing 1 milligram and 2 milligram lorazepam tablets from the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 437 N. Wolf Creek St.

Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, used to treat anxiety with a potential for abuse and addiction.

Stone reportedly admitted during a Jan. 10 interview with pharmacy board representatives to stealing both 1 mg and 2 mg lorazepam tablets, taking three to five tables two to three days each week from stock bottles, for a total of at least 216 tablets between May 1, 2023, to Jan. 6, the suspension letter stated.

In Other News
1
Sentencing today for Dayton man who strangled girlfriend, attacked dog...
2
‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody following Yellow Springs...
3
Dayton man pleads guilty in gunfight at Harrison Twp. bar that injured...
4
Brookville man gets 5 years for inappropriately touching girl in...
5
911 calls detail panic in Oregon District on Saturday following...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top