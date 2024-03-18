Pharmacy tech charged in drug thefts from Brookville Rite Aid

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Stone’s registered pharmacy technician license. In a letter issued Jan. 12 notifying Stone of her suspension, it stated that on or about Jan. 5 surveillance video twice recorded her stealing 1 milligram and 2 milligram lorazepam tablets from the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 437 N. Wolf Creek St.

Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, used to treat anxiety with a potential for abuse and addiction.

Stone reportedly admitted during a Jan. 10 interview with pharmacy board representatives to stealing both 1 mg and 2 mg lorazepam tablets, taking three to five tables two to three days each week from stock bottles, for a total of at least 216 tablets between May 1, 2023, to Jan. 6, the suspension letter stated.