Pharmacy tech charged in drug thefts from Brookville Rite Aid

A pharmacy technician indicted Monday is accused of stealing more than 200 tablets of a controlled substance while filling prescriptions at a Rite Aid in Brookville.
Mollee Stone, 27, of Clay Twp. was issued a summons to appear for her April 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of theft of drugs and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Stone’s registered pharmacy technician license. In a letter issued Jan. 12 notifying Stone of her suspension, it stated that on or about Jan. 5 surveillance video twice recorded her stealing 1 milligram and 2 milligram lorazepam tablets from the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 437 N. Wolf Creek St.
Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, used to treat anxiety with a potential for abuse and addiction.
Stone reportedly admitted during a Jan. 10 interview with pharmacy board representatives to stealing both 1 mg and 2 mg lorazepam tablets, taking three to five tables two to three days each week from stock bottles, for a total of at least 216 tablets between May 1, 2023, to Jan. 6, the suspension letter stated.
