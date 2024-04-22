Piqua sex offender pleads guilty to 30 child pornography-related charges

BreakingNews
Credit: JIM NOELKER

A registered sex offender living in Piqua has pleaded guilty in a Miami County court to 30 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Keeshawn Lamar Satterwhite, 29, was accused of possessing child pornography for allegedly knowingly having several videos on his cell phone and a tablet of young children performing sex acts. Police were alerted to possible illegal activity through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a Piqua Police Department report. The investigation led to where Satterwhite was living.

Satterwhite is a registered sex offender in the county. Court records show that requirement was imposed in the county juvenile court. If ordered to serve consecutive sentences on each charge, he could face a maximum of 244 years in prison.

Satterwhite pleaded as charged Thursday, April 18, with no plea agreement involved in county Common Pleas Court before Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Satterwhite remains in the county jail pending sentencing scheduled for May 30.

