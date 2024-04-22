Piqua sex offender pleads guilty to 30 child pornography-related charges

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Satterwhite is a registered sex offender in the county. Court records show that requirement was imposed in the county juvenile court. If ordered to serve consecutive sentences on each charge, he could face a maximum of 244 years in prison.

Satterwhite pleaded as charged Thursday, April 18, with no plea agreement involved in county Common Pleas Court before Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Satterwhite remains in the county jail pending sentencing scheduled for May 30.