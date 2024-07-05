Police follow leads in shooting of teens at Middletown fireworks event

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. at the park, 500 Tytus Ave, near the area of the bathrooms, according to the police report.

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

A short time later, officers were told that another victim was at the Kettering Health Emergency Room. The 14-year-old told officers he had been shot while at Smith Park, police said.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Nelson said Friday detectives have received tips about what led to the shooting and who fired the shots.

“We are following up on leads,” Nelson said.

He said there was an altercation that resulted in the shooting, and he said it was not random.

According to the police, a woman told officers she rendered aid to one of the injured boys after her son said his friend had been shot. A caller also told police a bullet hit the bathroom building.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Gary Bender at 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.