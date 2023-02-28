Police have person of interest in Middletown double homicide

“It’s a big, but close family. Even though we were cousins, he would call me Uncle Stephen,” Hightower said.

Davis was a typical young man in his 20s who had some challenges that began with the death of his infant daughter three years ago.

“He had begun to work through the pain,” Hightower said, adding Davis was scheduled to attend his first support program for parents who have lost babies the week after his funeral.

Davis’ mother raised him in the church and he remained involved in activities. In December, Davis wasbaptized at New Era Baptist Church.

“Ty had a big heart,” Hightower said. “He had rededicated his heart to Christ. That is surreal and special in hindsight because it was one of the last major decisions that he made.”

Davis worked as a mentor at the Robert Sonny Hill Community Center to make sure young kids chose the right track.

“He was able to relate to them in ways that really helped the young people he worked with,” Hightower said.

Davis’ death has left a hole in the heart of his big “Middie” family.

Hightower said Davis was “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the morning he died. “Even though it was his house, it was not something he was involved with.”

It is a tragic loss that the family is still trying to deal with, Hightower said.

“Ty was very set on putting his life together. To grow. He was goal oriented and wanted to talk about his future. He was a good young man doing the right things to get his life back together and it was tragically cut short,” Hightower said.

Fitzgerald’s family declined comment or to be interviewed.

There was no evidence of forced entry into their residence nor any indication the men fired in self-defense, the chief said. It does not appear to be a robbery, according to police.

