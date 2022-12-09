Police seek information after dog shot, killed in Perry Twp.

Police are asking anyone with information about a dog that died after it was shot in Perry Twp. Sunday to contact investigators.
Around 4 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a black Labrador retriever was shot at its home in the 3600 block of Johnsville-Brookville Road, according to Perry Twp. police. The dog died as a result of its injuries.
Investigators are asking people who live in the area and have security cameras to check and see if any footage was captured.
People can call the Perry Twp. Police Department at 937-833-5487 with tips or send a message to the department’s Facebook account.
