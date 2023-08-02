Police: Utah man caught with nude teen in Beavercreek hotel room

BreakingNews
A 43-year-old Utah man arrested last week was found with a nude teen inside a Beavercreek hotel room, police say.

Michael E. Barfuss of Roy — about 30 miles northeast of Salt Lake City — is scheduled to appear Thursday in Fairborn Municipal Court, where he is charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

Hotel staff told police the man checked in and was assigned a room on the first floor. Not long later, a teen was seen entering the room. A front desk clerk and another employee said they became concerned and stood outside the door to the room, where they could hear “moaning” that appeared sexual in nature, according to an affidavit filed in Fairborn Municipal Court.

When officers knocked on the door, they said Barfuss answered shirtless and with his shorts unzipped. The teen, who police said was younger than 16, emerged from the bathroom without any clothes on, the affidavit stated.

The youth admitted meeting Barfuss on an online dating website and said the sexual conduct was consensual. However, Barfuss said no sexual activity occurred, according to the document.st floor of the hotel.

Barfuss is held on $20,000 bail in the Greene County Jail.

