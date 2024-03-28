BreakingNews
Report: Wright State’s Nagy expected to take Southern Illinois job

Potsdam man arrested following child pornography investigation

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A 34-year-old man Potsdam is facing felony charges as part of an investigation into child pornography.

Chad M. Waymire pleaded not guilty during his Thursday arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrived at Waymire’s residence around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with a search warrant and seized electronic devices containing child pornography, according to a release from sheriff’s office.

Waymire was taken into custody Tuesday and is held on $25,000 cash-only bail in the Miami County Jail.

He is next due in court April 4.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely after further review of the evidence seized, the sheriff’s office reported.

In Other News
1
Springfield man indicted with murder counts after Yellow Springs...
2
Miamisburg man accused of selling guns to teens gets treatment instead...
3
Greene County man charged in arson seen leaving house before smoke...
4
Ex-nursing home employee pleads not guilty to $57K theft from Ohio...
5
Prosecutor: Dog training business bilks customers for $200K, abuses...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top