Preble County postal worker charged with stealing money

A Greenville man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of money and gift cards, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said.
Austin Stutsman, 21, is charged in Eaton Municipal Court with identity fraud and theft. Online court records indicate he is due in court today at 2 p.m.
The sheriff’s office reported it began investigating in May complaints that mail was being opened and money/gift cards were being taken in December.
“Investigators contacted the United States Postal Inspector’s Office, and they assisted in the investigation, where an employee was identified as a suspect,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators interviewed the employee last week. The employee cooperated and admitted to opening mail since he began working at the Eldorado Post Office in December of 2021. The employee would open mail that appeared to contain greeting cards, in search of cash or food gift cards. The suspect admitted to finding and taking both on several occasions since December.”
The sheriff’s office said that they found Stutsman also issued money orders from the post office and then cashed them for himself.
“On one occasion, the suspect issued a money order in a friend’s name. Investigators believe that several hundred dollars in cash and food gift cards were taken. Investigators believe that more than $2,000 in money orders were issued to the suspect,” the office said.
Stutsman remains in the Preble County Jail.
About the Author