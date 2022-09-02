Prosecution responds to seal request in Brooke Skylar Richardson case

“Rather (Richardson) intended to carry on with her life as if nothing occurred, with no consequences or accountability for her treatment of the child’s remains,” Knippen wrote. “Notably now, in seeking to seal this matter, (Richardson) is requesting the court to judicially declare that her treatment of the child’s remains and her conviction for the same ‘shall be considered not to have occurred.’”

A sealing of the conviction would essentially mean the case would no longer exist in the criminal justice system.

A hearing on the seal request is scheduled for Sept 27.

Combined Shape Caption Warren County Judge Donald Oda II released Brooke Skylar Richardson from her 3-years community control today, after 14 months. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Warren County Judge Donald Oda II released Brooke Skylar Richardson from her 3-years community control today, after 14 months. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In the short motion requesting the seal, Rittgers said “there are no criminal proceedings currently pending against Ms. Richardson, and the interests of the defendant in having the official record of this case sealed outweigh the legitimate needs, if any, of the state in maintaining such records.”

Richardson, then an 18-year-old high school senior, gave birth to the baby in secret and buried her in the backyard. She was acquitted on charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after months of litigation and a trial that received national media coverage.

During the hearing to release Richardson from probation, Oda said Richardson was convicted of a low-level felony.

Combined Shape Caption Brooke Skylar Richardson, the Carlisle teen charged with aggravated murder for the death of her infant found buried in the back yard, appeared in Warren County Court with her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, for pretrial hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Brooke Skylar Richardson, the Carlisle teen charged with aggravated murder for the death of her infant found buried in the back yard, appeared in Warren County Court with her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, for pretrial hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Lebanon. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

“There is no reason for me to invest the time and resources of my probation department in supervising you,” Oda said.

To Richardson, Oda said, “There is nothing ... that leads me to believe you do not follow the rules or are going to commit any crimes in the future.”

In November 2020, Richardson’s attorney said she has a job, is in college and continues with mental health treatment. Richardson is working part time for her attorneys’ law firm, Rittgers and Rittgers, while in school, and she intends to study law.

Combined Shape Caption Brooke Skylar Richardson’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Warren County Common Pleas Court, but was cancelled last week as the 12th District Court of Appeals considers a ruling about medical records. Combined Shape Caption Brooke Skylar Richardson’s trial was scheduled to begin today in Warren County Common Pleas Court, but was cancelled last week as the 12th District Court of Appeals considers a ruling about medical records.

TRIAL COVERAGE

• Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7

• ‘There was no proof at all’: Juror describes Brooke Skylar Richardson verdict decision

• ‘Bring closure for Annabelle’: Richardson family to bury baby’s remains more than 2 years later

• WATCH all videos from Brooke Skylar Richardson trial

• Timeline: Events in the Carlisle buried baby case

• Quotes: Key things said during the Richardson trial

• The 28 people who testified over 6 days