Search continues for owner of dead, emaciated dog found in cage

This covered cage was found on the side of a road in Madison Twp. It contained a dead dog that was emaciated.
Caption
This covered cage was found on the side of a road in Madison Twp. It contained a dead dog that was emaciated.

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the owner of a dog found dead in a Madison Twp. ditch.

Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus was called to the 1000 block of Knoll Lane by a bus driver who said she saw a wrapped cage on her route about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The woman returned in her own vehicle to check the cage and found a dead dog inside.

Niehaus said in the cage was an emaciated brindle cane corso covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The cage was wrapped with a shower curtain and a shower curtain liner with the hooks still attached.

A receipt from McDonald’s on Breiel Boulevard was found laying against the cage. Management of the restaurant is checking cameras to see if there is any evidence that might point to the dog’s owner.

The trash collector said he saw the cage about 4 a.m. that morning and investigators are seeking any help for area residents who have security cameras or might have seen or heard anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niehaus at (513) 887-7297, Ext. 7.

About the Author

Lauren Pack
