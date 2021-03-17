Sheriff: No sign of 6-year-old Middletown boy’s body in Ohio River

The 6-year-old Middletown boy was allegedly run over and killed Feb. 26 by his mother, Brittany Gosney, at Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings.

Police said Gosney confessed to her son’s death and said she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, took the boy’s body on Feb. 28 to Lawrenceburg and threw him in the river.

Gosney, 29, and Hamilton, 42, were indicted this month by a Butler County grand jury on 31 combined charges alleging crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

Law enforcement from the region, including the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Recovery Unit, Boone County Water Rescue Unit, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Boone County Coroner’s Office participated in Tuesday’s search efforts for the bodies of Hutchinson and Lattimore.