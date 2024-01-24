Sheriff warns of rise in 'grandparent scams' targeting older residents

Scammers deploy deceptive tactics, posing as a grandchild to exploit emotions and to extort money. Perpetrators make phone calls and claim to be a grandchild. They fabricate urgent situations, such as legal troubles requiring bail, attorney fees or court fees. A second individual, claiming to be the attorney, often joins the conversation.

The scammers skillfully manipulate their victims into going to the back, withdrawing substantial amounts of money and sending it to the alleged attorney. Sometimes, an individual posing as a courier goes to the victim’s home to collect the fictitious bail money.

“The emotional manipulation involved in these scams is truly troubling,” Streck said. “We urge residents to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”