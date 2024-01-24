Sheriff warns of rise in 'grandparent scams' targeting older residents

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports recently of “grandparent scams” targeting older residents in the county

Residents have fallen victim to this scam, resulting in significant financial losses, said Sheriff Rob Streck, who emphasizes the importance of awareness and caution.

Scammers deploy deceptive tactics, posing as a grandchild to exploit emotions and to extort money. Perpetrators make phone calls and claim to be a grandchild. They fabricate urgent situations, such as legal troubles requiring bail, attorney fees or court fees. A second individual, claiming to be the attorney, often joins the conversation.

The scammers skillfully manipulate their victims into going to the back, withdrawing substantial amounts of money and sending it to the alleged attorney. Sometimes, an individual posing as a courier goes to the victim’s home to collect the fictitious bail money.

“The emotional manipulation involved in these scams is truly troubling,” Streck said. “We urge residents to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.”

In Other News
1
Fairborn mom now faces felony charges; daughter, 3, in hospital two...
2
Driver charged in Dayton crash that killed woman waiting for bus in...
3
Dayton used car dealer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
4
Man accused of firing shot at girlfriend in WSU dorm charged
5
1 of 4 indicted in Moraine drive-by shooting pleads guilty

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top