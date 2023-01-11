Sheriff’s office asks for public help with 23-year-old cold case

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help with a cold case that turned 23 years old on Tuesday.
Sheriff Rob Streck asked the public to submit tips in the death of Rodney Shephard, who was found in his home on Jan. 10, 2000.
Shephard was found by his friend Charles Hoops. According to the sheriff’s office, Shephard met Hoops for breakfast several times a week at the Waffle House in Brookville, and when Shephard didn’t show up for breakfast and wasn’t answering his phone, Hoops went to Shephard’s house.
Perry Township police responded to the house and found that Shephard had been violently killed.
In 2000, after a new lead arose in the case, investigators said he had been a victim of terrible violence.
“The way he died is a way no one deserves to go out,” Streck said.
Streck also said at the time that investigators were down to a couple suspects.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said that the case remains open, and detectives need help with any information that may have arisen since the homicide took place.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact Detective Melanie Phelps at 937-225-6479 or by emailing PhelpsM@mcohiosheriff.org.
About the Author