Sheriff’s office asks for public help with 23-year-old cold case

In 2000, after a new lead arose in the case, investigators said he had been a victim of terrible violence.

“The way he died is a way no one deserves to go out,” Streck said.

Streck also said at the time that investigators were down to a couple suspects.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that the case remains open, and detectives need help with any information that may have arisen since the homicide took place.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact Detective Melanie Phelps at 937-225-6479 or by emailing PhelpsM@mcohiosheriff.org.