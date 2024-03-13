Shooting investigation underway in Dayton

Police are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatchers said that investigating crews responded to the 5100 block of Eichelberger Avenue at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday evening.
They also said that a shooting victim had reportedly arrived at an area hospital Tuesday, but could not confirm whether that incident was connected to the investigation on Eichelberger Avenue.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
