Thieves speed away with luxury cars stolen from Hamilton dealership on Christmas Eve

Stolen were a 2015 Porsche Panamera, a 2014 Mercedes, a 2017 BMW and a 2012 Mercedes, according to the police report. All are valued at $25,000 each.

On Tuesday, Hamilton Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said that two of the stolen vehicles had been recovered outside the city.

Security video shows five people pulling up in a Jeep Trackhawk. Four of them drove stolen vehicles while one drove the Jeep away.

Business owner Sam Abukhas said 11 sets of keys were stolen, so that means he must change the locks on seven other cars before they can be sold.

“Someone targeted this business,” Abukhas said, adding he has no doubt they have been in the dealership before and saw how operations worked.

Abukhas, who lives in Centerville, was awakened by the alarm and watched the theft happen on security cameras as he drove to Hamilton.

“I watched it happen, but there was nothing I could do,” he said.

Abukahas is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the remaining cars.

Ungerbuehler said the investigation is ongoing.