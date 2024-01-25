Time line and map for chase, crash, officer-involved shooting from Trotwood to US 35

Time line of events on Jan. 8:

1. The manager of Voyager Village mobile home park off West Third Street calls 911 at 10:53 a.m. to report a woman was struck by a white Ford pickup truck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“This guy just tried to run this lady over with a truck,” the manager told a dispatcher. “He ran her over.”

The injured woman said it was her father behind the wheel, the manager said.

“She was sitting on the bench at the time,” she said.

The manager said the driver left but went toward the back of the mobile home park. She also was able to provide the man’s name and information because she said he just recently filed an application to live in the community.

2. Trotwood police are dispatched at 10:54 a.m. As officers aid the woman, the suspect at 11:05 a.m. drives past at high speed and points a long gun at officers.

3. Officers try to catch up to the pickup for a traffic stop, but he continues east on U.S. 35, and at 11:06 a.m. was swerving into oncoming traffic

4. The pickup travels at 75 mph at 11:07 a.m. as it crosses over South Union Road.

5. The suspect slows to 40 mph at 11:09 a.m., screaming and “acting erratic” while headed south on the connector

6. The suspect passes Infirmary Road at 11:10 a.m.

7. The suspect fires shots out the window at 11:11 a.m., has a shotgun and rifle in the pickup.

8. The pickup makes a U-turn at 11:12 a.m. at U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue to go west on U.S. 35.

9. Signal 99 is activated at 11:12 a.m. and officers from multiple area agencies respond to assist in the pursuit on U.S. 35 East.

10. Pickup runs over Stop Sticks (tire deflation devices) at 11:12 a.m. at U.S. 35 at Liscum Drive.

11. Suspect points rifle out window at 11:12 a.m. and fires more shots at officers.

12. The suspect drives across all west and east lanes at 11:13 a.m. at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive and hits a Trotwood police cruiser head on and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser, though the deputy jumps to safety before the impact.

13. Police fire multiple shots at 11:14 a.m. and the suspect is hit. The suspect and a Trotwood officer hurt in the crash were taken to Miami Valley Hospital (the officer by cruiser).

14. Homicide investigators respond to the scene at 11:22 a.m.

15. U.S. 35 between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue close indefinitely at 11:31 a.m. for the investigation.

16. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responds at 12:16 p.m., is handling the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

17. BCI releases the crime scene, but the crash investigation and cleanup continues.

18. U.S. 35 reopens at 8:13 p.m., more than eight hours after the initial call in Trotwood.

The Trotwood woman struck by the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The Trotwood police officer, whose name was not released, will recover from his injuries, Erik Wilson, Trotwood police chief, said previously.