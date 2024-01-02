Trotwood man charged in rape at Germantown MetroPark

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

His bail was set at $250,000, court records show.

According to an affidavit in the case, “George Smith did knowingly isolate and rape … using a firearm (pistol) on December 30, 2023, at 6910 Boomershine Road, Germantown, Ohio. This is Germantown MetroPark.”

Smith was arrested early Sunday by rangers from the Five Rivers MetroParks Police Department, which investigated the case.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.