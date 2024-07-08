BreakingNews
Two indicted on theft charge for Stanley cup shoplifting; third suspect killed before indictment

Two indicted on theft charge for Stanley cup shoplifting; third suspect killed before indictment

Dayton women accused of Liberty Center thefts.

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Butler County grand jury has indicted two Dayton women on felony theft after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups and Bogg Bags from a Liberty Twp. store, according to court records.

The third person originally charged in the theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Damone Matson, was not indicted because he was killed in a traffic incident on June 25 on Interstate 75 near Monroe. The 21-year-old Dayton man was out on bond and fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet at the time of his death, according to the court records and prosecutors.

ExploreState troopers investigate I-75 fatal crash in Butler County

Taneka Brown and Sinaj Williams, both 20, from Dayton, were taken into custody in May in the Trotwood area and charged with felony theft.

Brown and Williams were each indicted Wednesday for fifth-degree felony theft. They are scheduled to be arraigned July 16 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Sheriff’s Office detectives say the trio were involved in theft from the Dick’s Sporting Goods on May 9 and could be responsible for other thefts from Liberty Center.

Brown and Williams were accused of first taking Bogg Bags and Stanley insulated cups worth $600 on April 2. They each faced misdemeanor charges for those thefts.

The suspects were caught on video running and laughing as they fled from the same store on May 9 with Stanley cups and Bogg Bags worth $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of bomb threats, racist graffiti on local elementary...
2
Police follow leads in shooting of teens at Middletown fireworks event
3
Ohio officer shot, killed in line of duty
4
Two teens shot during Middletown fireworks event
5
Man indicted in Dayton rape case

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top