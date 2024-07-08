Two indicted on theft charge for Stanley cup shoplifting; third suspect killed before indictment

Taneka Brown and Sinaj Williams, both 20, from Dayton, were taken into custody in May in the Trotwood area and charged with felony theft.

Brown and Williams were each indicted Wednesday for fifth-degree felony theft. They are scheduled to be arraigned July 16 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Sheriff’s Office detectives say the trio were involved in theft from the Dick’s Sporting Goods on May 9 and could be responsible for other thefts from Liberty Center.

Brown and Williams were accused of first taking Bogg Bags and Stanley insulated cups worth $600 on April 2. They each faced misdemeanor charges for those thefts.

The suspects were caught on video running and laughing as they fled from the same store on May 9 with Stanley cups and Bogg Bags worth $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.