Vandalia man accused of downloading, sharing child sex abuse material on Snapchat

A Vandalia man is facing more than three dozen child sexual abuse material charges after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force tipped off local police.

Cal J. Miller, 27, was indicted Monday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas court on 17 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to court documents.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that the investigation began after the internet task force notified the Vandalia Police Department that they believed Miller had uploaded child sexual abuse material to Snapchat.

“Officers served a search warrant and determined he was downloading [child sexual abuse material] from Snapchat and then sharing it with others,” Greg Flannagan, public information officer for the prosecutor’s office, said.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on May 14. He was not in custody at the time of writing, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

