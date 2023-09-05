Vandalia man pleads guilty in federal case; Fentanyl, cash, guns seized

A Vandalia man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton for possessing drugs in a school zone.

Jason Glanton, 34, possessed with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue in Vandalia, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, Southern District of Ohio.

During a February 2023 search of Glanton’s Pool Avenue house, more than 136 grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash, five handguns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition were found in a basement office, plus three loaded handguns in the main bedroom. Also, inside his Chevrolet Silverado authorities found $10,000 in cash in the trunk and a loaded handgun in a hidden compartment, documents stated.

Glanton faces five to 80 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.