VIDEO: Man charged in Miami County shooting death tells police it was accidental

According to an affidavit filed with search warrant requests in Miami County Municipal Court, Mason was interviewed in Miamisburg by sheriff’s representatives. He told them he and Elliott were long-time acquaintances from high school. He said Elliott told him she “wanted a different firearm to have at her household because she felt unsafe.”

Mason said he showed her his 40-caliber handgun “and in the process, had an accidental discharge, which struck Michelle in the chest.” He further stated he panicked, covered her body with a blanket and left in his pickup truck, the affidavit said.

Mason said he left the residence and drove around Montgomery County, parking in numerous gas station lots, before going to the Miamisburg Police Department almost 24 hours later.

“I wouldn’t be here voluntarily, but I’ve been so scared since it happened,” Mason said in body camera footage.

Four search warrants were obtained for Elliott’s house; Mason’s truck where he said the gun would be found and was; his phone; and for DNA.