Warrant issued, man charged in deadly shooting the led to Dayton SWAT standoff

When police couldn’t contact the suspect, they called SWAT and hostage negotiation units to respond. The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after police earned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

Caption Johnny Trigg Jr. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

Investigators found three fired shell casings while searching the area, according to court documents.

Trigg was charged with two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and one count of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

Taylor and Trigg were known to each other and had been in an argument over the last two weeks, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Trigg’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).