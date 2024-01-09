Warren County seeks inmate who flees after court-granted furlough

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an inmate who fled following a court-granted furlough.
Peter Braatz Jr. left the Warren County Jail at 9 a.m. Friday but did not return that same evening as ordered, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
It is not clear why Braatz was granted a furlough, but the sheriff’s office said he will be charged with escape.
Braatz also has active warrants for his arrest through multiple agencies in Warren and Montgomery counties, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on Braatz’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.
In Other News
1
Police: Man shot at officers, hit 2 cruisers on US 35; suspect, officer...
2
Serial voyeur accused of peeping at minor in a public restroom at...
3
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Butler Twp.
4
Englewood man indicted in stabbing told police he recorded it on...
5
Vandalia man sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal drug case
About the Author