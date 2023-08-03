WATCH: Laser aimed at OSHP aircraft during Dayton police detail

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

One person was arrested after a laser was pointed last week at an Ohio State Highway Patrol aircraft during a July 27 Dayton Police Department detail.

Troopers from the air were able to pinpoint the laser to a house in the 2000 block of Eastview Avenue off North Main Street and gave crews on the ground a description of the suspect sitting on a front porch step.

ExploreMan, woman identified in deadly shootout with troopers after semi chase, hostage situation

“They are actively ‘lasing’ us right now,” the pilot said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, went inside the house when police arrived, but officers were able to talk to residents and arrest the suspect.

Intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The lights can disorient the pilot on takeoff or landing and can cause a pilot to be temporary blinded.

In Ohio, pointing a laser at an aircraft is a second-degree felony.

In Other News
1
Babysitter indicted, accused of seriously injuring 15-month-old boy in...
2
3 arrested, ‘large quantity’ of illegal drugs seized after warrant...
3
Greenville man accused of sexually assaulting 3 young children
4
Woman arrested on charges in animal cruelty case in which 90 dogs...
5
Miamisburg man indicted in 3-vehicle OVI crash

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top