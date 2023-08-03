WATCH: Laser aimed at OSHP aircraft during Dayton police detail

One person was arrested after a laser was pointed last week at an Ohio State Highway Patrol aircraft during a July 27 Dayton Police Department detail.

Troopers from the air were able to pinpoint the laser to a house in the 2000 block of Eastview Avenue off North Main Street and gave crews on the ground a description of the suspect sitting on a front porch step.

“They are actively ‘lasing’ us right now,” the pilot said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, went inside the house when police arrived, but officers were able to talk to residents and arrest the suspect.

Intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The lights can disorient the pilot on takeoff or landing and can cause a pilot to be temporary blinded.

In Ohio, pointing a laser at an aircraft is a second-degree felony.