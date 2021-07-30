Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Middletown identified

A Franklin-area woman was found dead Thursday night after a hit-and-run crash in Middletown.
Kelly McKinney, 39, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the middle of North Verity Parkway near Access 3 Road, according to Shelby Quinlivan, Middletown’s spokeswoman.
Middletown police received a call about McKinney before she was struck about someone who was lying in the street, Quinlivan said.
“They had a conversation with her. They did not have grounds to arrest her, and so they asked her to move along,” Quinlivan said. “Then about 10 or 20 minutes later we got a call about the hit-and-run.”
A male 911 caller told dispatchers after seeing the woman dead that he didn’t realize it was a person at first.
“She was already knocked out in the road, and I just kind of drove past it and realized it was a human being and pulled over and called,” the man said.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy Friday, but the results of lab tests can take several weeks to receive.
Quinlivan and Middletown Police Chief David Birk said detectives are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Earl Nelson at 513-425-7754.