Woman reportedly shot in eye in Dayton

A woman was reportedly shot in the eye early Wednesday evening in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 5:23 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the woman was covered in blood and went to the intersection of Pruden Avenue and North Irwin Street for help. It is not clear where the shooting happened, but the caller said that the woman came to the intersection from behind Alro Steel, which is at the nearby corner of Springfield Street and North Irwin Street.

She was conscious and breathing, and medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital.

