Woman reportedly shot in stomach in Dayton, police investigating

A woman was taken to the hospital after a reported possible shooting in Dayton Thursday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, a woman was reported shot in the stomach in the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive at around 9:41 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, dispatch records said.
Medics went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted accused of attempted rape, forcing woman to watch...
2
1st man indicted in Montgomery County on new strangulation charge...
3
Moraine man indicted accused of rupturing girlfriend’s eardrum during...
4
Do you recognize man who abandoned dog in humane society parking lot?
5
John Stafford charged with illegal voting in Greene County
About the Author