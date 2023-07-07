X

Woman reportedly shot in stomach in Dayton, police investigating

A woman was taken to the hospital after a reported possible shooting in Dayton Thursday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, a woman was reported shot in the stomach in the 3800 block of Lakebend Drive at around 9:41 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, dispatch records said.

Medics went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

