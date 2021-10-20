Woman shot in Middletown home this morning

dayton-daily-news logo
By Lauren Pack
5 hours ago

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning on Lafayette Avenue.

The woman was shot in a house in the 1600 block of Lafayette about 8:40 a.m. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Chief David Birk said the injured woman was alert and talking when transported.

Detectives are talking with a suspect, who is a female family member, about what happened, but no charges have been filed.

