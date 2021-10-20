Woman shot in Middletown home this morning

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning on Lafayette Avenue.
The woman was shot in a house in the 1600 block of Lafayette about 8:40 a.m. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.
Chief David Birk said the injured woman was alert and talking when transported.
Detectives are talking with a suspect, who is a female family member, about what happened, but no charges have been filed.
In Other News
1
Dayton FOP critical of elected officials’ reaction to arrest of...
2
New Jersey man charged with attacking Fairborn woman now in Greene...
3
Court orders Preble County woman indicted in OVI crash jailed for bond...
4
Blanche Street death: ‘We are investigating this as if it was a...
5
Coroner’s office IDs man shot, killed in Harrison Twp.