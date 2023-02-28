Women killed in ‘brutal’ Dayton shooting ID’d

Surveillance footage showed the women pull up to the gas pumps around 2 a.m.

“There appeared to be some sort of disturbance in the vehicle and that’s when the shooting occurred,” Johns said. “The suspect then got out of the back seat of the vehicle and fled the scene.”

The suspect is a Black man who was wearing all black and a purple cap. He fled north on Gettysburg Avenue.

“So we believe he actually rode to the gas station with our victims,” Johns said. “We believe our victims had maybe been to some sort of club that night. We’re not sure yet which club they actually went to.”

Police are investigating a motive into the shooting, but Johns said Monday it didn’t appear to be a robbery.

There were three other vehicles in parking lot at the time of the shooting. None of the occupants called 911 and at least one vehicle fled.

Johns asked people inside those vehicles to reach out to police and share what they witnessed.

“We need the public’s help,” he said. “If you were at the Shell station that morning around 2 a.m. please let us know. There’s information we need on this suspect that’s very vital.”

Those with information can submit tips at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).