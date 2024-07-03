Women looking for missing person find human remains in Middletown

A 911 caller told dispatchers she saw a skull among the remains.

“I think I know where my sister’s body is at,” said the caller, who said she was the sister of missing woman Asiah Slone. The caller asked to speak to the detective investigating the missing person’s case.

She and a friend were driving in the alley and saw the garbage can in the bushes.

“I thought that was kind of odd. There was a garbage bag and I opened it. There is a skull inside. I cannot tell if it is a real skull,” the caller said.

Middletown detectives are continuing to investigate and are working to identify the remains that were determined to be human after an autopsy on Tuesday. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there had been no positive identification or cause of death determined.

The decomposed remains were found about 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centennial Street near Yankee Road.