Dayton man jailed after police call for countywide backup in Trotwood

A Dayton man was jailed Wednesday night after police in Trotwood issued a countywide call for officer assistance.
The “Signal 99″ call for help was issued in error, Trotwood police said Thursday.
Officers were called to a burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Whitestone Court. A medic also was called to the residence because someone had been assaulted. The victim went to a local hospital with superficial injuries, police said.
Quinton Nelson Sr., 34, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary after he was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Whitestone Court. He is not formally charged, records show.