DDN Flyers Connection Voiced Top Story

DaRon Holmes II doesn’t know quite what to expect Saturday at the Red & Blue Game.
The Dayton Flyers haven’t held the preseason scrimmage since 2016 for a couple of reasons — first because of the three-year renovation project at UD Arena and then because of the pandemic — and it will be reborn in the sixth season of Anthony Grant’s tenure as head coach. Holmes just knows it’s going to be an open practice, and Dayton practices are intense and energetic.
It’s also a chance to perform in front of the fans at UD Arena for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The men’s team takes the court at 2:20 p.m. after signing autographs from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the East Concourse Club
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Holmes said Thursday. “It’s going to be a great time.”
Dayton players held their own preseason event last year, a fan fest at UD Arena, and made money by selling tickets. This Red & Blue Scrimmage is a name, image and likeness opportunity as well, even though fans can attend for free. CareSource is sponsoring the the event. The players will sign autographs for free but be paid for their time — at least the U.S.-born Flyers who aren’t limited by student visas.
The Red & Blue Game comes two days after Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.. Dayton earned 22 of 29 first-place votes and topped the preseason poll for the first time in six years.
“We’re really excited about that,” Holmes said, “but we’re going to keep our heads down, remain humble and continue to work hard.”