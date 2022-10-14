DDN Flyers Connection Voiced Top Story

The Dayton Flyers haven’t held the preseason scrimmage since 2016 for a couple of reasons — first because of the three-year renovation project at UD Arena and then because of the pandemic — and it will be reborn in the sixth season of Anthony Grant’s tenure as head coach. Holmes just knows it’s going to be an open practice, and Dayton practices are intense and energetic.

It’s also a chance to perform in front of the fans at UD Arena for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The men’s team takes the court at 2:20 p.m. after signing autographs from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the East Concourse Club