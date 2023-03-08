Area native coordinates Disney on Ice tour, performing in Cincinnati

From overseeing travel for the entire unit across the country and around the world to coordinating publicity events, Peters has embraced this new phase of her career.

“Going from skating to tour coordinator was a hard decision to make at first but looking at my future in the industry, it was a smart decision,” she said.

While she is no longer taking bows in the spotlight, Peters still enjoys the smiles and laughter of the young audience members.

“I do miss performing because you get that instant gratification,” she said. “It’s a different gratification when you are behind the scenes, but still so rewarding.”

Peters – whose career has taken her around the world – is excited to be back in Ohio bringing an all-new Disney on Ice show to life.

The first act is a reimagined take on “Frozen” with the lovable snowman Olaf handling the entertaining narration. Audience members will be transported to Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Sven.

After intermission the action moves to the mountains of Colombia as the second act introduces the Madrigal family from “Encanto” for the first time in a Disney on Ice show. Mirabel will share the full “Encanto” tale with the help of her sisters Isabela and Luisa and, of course, Tia Pepa.

“Frozen” and “Encanto” received the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

“They are both such great stories and then, of course, there will be familiar favorites Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy,” Peters said.

Fresh off a tour stop in Canada, Peters is excited that her family and friends will be on-hand to enjoy the family-friendly show.

“My mom still lives in Dayton and I’m sure I’ll have a lot of friends there as well as skaters from local clubs,” she said. “Dayton will be well-represented.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto”

When: March 9-12; 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati

Details: Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live along with fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and many more.

Tickets: Prices vary. Visit www.disneyonice.com