Big Brothers Big Sisters screen ‘Boss Baby’ under the stars this weekend

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley will host a family-friendly movie event to raise money for their mission to provide mentorship to boys and girls across the region.
On Friday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m., the non-profit organization will screen “The Boss Baby” at the Miami Valley Hunt & Polo Club in Dayton for their Movie Under the Stars event. Guests will be seated outside and should bring their own chairs and blankets.
Popcorn and cotton candy from La Puf Sweets Cakery will be free for all guests and ice cream from The Ice Cream Trolley will be available to purchase. Guests must bring their own drinks.
Tickets to the event are $20 per adult and $10 per child and can be purchased by visiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley’s website. Customers can also purchase tickets for Bigs and Littles to attend the event by heading to the organization’s website. Proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley.
The Miami Valley Hunt & Polo Club will open at 7:30 p.m. Seating will be assigned upon arrival and guests are expected to wear facial coverings and to socially distance when walking around the venue. Masks can be removed when seated in an assigned area.
