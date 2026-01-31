Bob Marley Bash brings music, unity and Jamaica Relief to Dayton

The event will raise funds and accept donations for Jamaica Relief, supporting families affected by Hurricane Melissa. It is hosted by DJ Nikkita Redlox of Flash It Productions.

For Luv Locz, roots are important. Some might consider the 13-piece band reggae, but the members describe their sound as Caribbean funk — music rooted as much in Ohio as in Jamaica. The band has been going strong for nearly ten years.

“When you go back and listen to some of the early funk records, they’re talking about, Hey, get up off your seat. Forget your troubles. Same thing with reggae,” said Jay-Vez, Creative Director and lead singer of Luv Locz. “Some of us were raised in the culture of reggae. It’s very important to honor the music and the culture that comes along with that.”

Last year, a few band members spent months in Trench Town, a neighborhood in Kingston — the capital of Jamaica and a historic center of reggae culture. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica in October 2025, leaving a broad path of destruction on the island.

In November, Luv Locz started a GoFundMe to support families affected by the storm. Merch profits from the show will also go toward Jamaica Relief.

“We feel a real strong connection to the area,” Jay-Vez said. “In the music that we benefit from, not only physically but spiritually, it’s our duty to use our talents and gifts to be able to give back.”

The mission of the Luv Locz Experiment is to bring a positive alternative to the entertainment space, offering cultural leadership, resources and unity — especially to underrepresented parts of the city. Jay-Vez sees the band’s work as part of a broader effort to bring people together in Dayton.

“We are unofficially a very segregated city. But over the last couple of years, I’ve seen some of those lines become blurred,” Jay-Vez said. “I just hope that we continue in that direction of figuring out how we work together as a community. Collaboration over competition. There’s enough room for everybody.”

Bob Marley saw what was needed in Jamaica and brought it to the world’s stage. “One love, one heart,” he sang. “Let’s get together and feel all right.”

On a smaller scale, Luv Locz puts on shows for entertainment, inspiration and empowerment.

“For us, we want you to leave feeling like you can conquer those things that you might be coming up against,” Jay-Vez said. “We’re speaking directly to the higher consciousness of the people. Let us transport you to the island so you can dance your troubles away.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Bob Marley Bash, with Luv Locz Experiment, Da Squad and DJ YMS

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $15

Tickets: thebrightsidedayton.com