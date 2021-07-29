Concert watch: Tickets still available to Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band at Rose Music Center this weekend

Several folk-rock bands will be bringing the spirit of the south to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this Sunday, Aug. 1.
Blackberry Smoke will be appearing with special guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers on their extensive Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll. This tour will serve as a celebration of Blackberry Smoke’s 20th anniversary as a band. Throughout the past 20 years, Blackberry Smoke has been creating rock music that pays tribute to the state of Georgia and the Southern United States.
As you might have guessed, The Allman Betts Band takes at least a part of its name from The Allman Brothers Band. The Allman Betts Band consists of the sons of three founding members of The Allman Brothers Band. To honor their family’s legacy, the band will have a new mobile set up on-site at the show that features never-before-seen archival items including handwritten lyrics, family photographs, iconic clothing and instruments played by the band.
The show will conclude with a collaborative finale featuring all three acts with the possible addition of a surprise guest (or two).
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets range between $23.50-$73 and can be purchased by visiting the Rose Music Center’s website.
HOW TO GO
What: Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers at Rose Music Center
Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
When: Sunday, Aug. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.
Cost: Ticket prices range from $23.50-$73
More info: Website