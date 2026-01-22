Dayton duo Emerald Alliance treats music as a healing force

Emerald Alliance will present Music is Medicine: Volume 3, an intentional showcase of local music and community, on Saturday, Jan. 24. The lineup includes sets by Emerald Alliance, Mando McPickin and Sam Frampton.

The event takes place at 3423 Pendleton Circle in Franklin, in the storefront next to the Irie Smoothie Cafe. It’s a donation-based, potluck gathering designed to remove financial barriers and create space for connection.

While the bill reads like a small local showcase, Emerald Alliance is aiming for something deeper.

“We really just want to build something different and model the best parts of humanity,” Lane said. “The more I turn off the TV and talk to my fellow man, the more I see we’re alike, that we’re not so extreme in nature. Music has been a big connector for us.”

Lane has worked as a chemical-dependency counselor for nearly a decade. His own experiences with trauma and addiction shape the way he approaches both healing and music.

“What music has done for me in those healing experiences is hard to put into words,” Lane said. “It’s allowed me to share, in certain times, some of those dark spaces. But it also allows me to show the transmutation of those dark spaces into the strength to get through anything.”

The name Emerald Alliance reflects that philosophy. Emeralds are associated with healing, balance and compassion, and green is the color of the heart chakra — tied to both love and nature. An alliance implies coming together for mutual benefit.

Emerald Alliance sees itself as rooted in community, consciousness and care for both people and the planet.

“I focus my intention on the positive things and how I can help change. Not focus so much on the problems, but become more solution-oriented,” Lane said. “We’ve got a lot of broken people walking around. Some of our systems have created that. I just feel a responsibility.”

Music is Medicine is designed so anyone can attend, whether or not they can afford to donate. The goal is to remove pressure, create safety, and give people a place to dance, listen and be present.

The group plans to host Music is Medicine gatherings monthly at different venues around the Dayton area.

“I feel like people walk away feeling appreciated,” Lane said. “If we have people listening to us, we want to say things that are going to help stir the change — not just for me or my kids, but for all of us.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Music is Medicine: Volume 3, with Emerald Alliance, Mando McPickin and Sam Frampton

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: 3423 Pendleton Circle, Franklin

Cost: Donation