Dayton German Club celebrates spring with outdoor Biergartens

These celebrations, consisting of recorded music, outdoor seating and German beer and food, will take place outdoors from 5 to 11 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. They are also expected to be held through the summer.

Each night will be centered around a different theme. The April 24 celebration is called “Schnitzel Night,” and will include Schnitzel sandwiches, German potato salad, brats, metts, pretzels and other snack items. German beers like the Warsteiner Pilsner and Warsteiner Dunkel will be available in April, while the Spaten Lager and Optimator Dark German beers will be served up during the Biergartens in May. The Franziskaner Hefeweiss and Konig Ludwig Weiss will also be served during the events, based on availability.