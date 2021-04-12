Dayton German Club celebrates spring with outdoor Biergartens

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, located at 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, will ring in the official start of the patio season with a series of in-person Biergartens in April and May.
These celebrations, consisting of recorded music, outdoor seating and German beer and food, will take place outdoors from 5 to 11 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. They are also expected to be held through the summer.
Each night will be centered around a different theme. The April 24 celebration is called “Schnitzel Night,” and will include Schnitzel sandwiches, German potato salad, brats, metts, pretzels and other snack items. German beers like the Warsteiner Pilsner and Warsteiner Dunkel will be available in April, while the Spaten Lager and Optimator Dark German beers will be served up during the Biergartens in May. The Franziskaner Hefeweiss and Konig Ludwig Weiss will also be served during the events, based on availability.
In addition, from now through 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, customers will be able to order their Rouladen Dinner that includes beef rouladen, spaetzle, red cabbage and dessert for $20 per person. Customers will also be able to purchase German beer variety six-packs for $20, Wurst Packs for $10 and a variety of Kranzi merchandise. The German beer variety packs must be purchased with food. The carryout dinner and merchandise can be purchased by visiting the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s website.
Credit: The Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club
Also, the Rouladen Dinner carryout special will be available for pickup on Saturday, April 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. Questions about your order can be answered by emailing Culinary@DaytonGermanClub.org and calling or texting 937-985-4853.
HOW TO GO
What: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club’s Biergartens and Rouladen Carryout Dinner
Where: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: Biergartens will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month for the foreseeable future. The Rouladen Carryout Dinner can be ordered now through Sunday, April at 10 p.m. and picked up on Saturday, April 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.