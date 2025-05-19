Chowdown Cincinnati group on Facebook inspires new cafe in West Chester Twp.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We saw an opportunity with the owner of Cafe Vino and decided to open the cafe,” said Nathan Taylor, co-owner of Chowdown Cafe. “We like coffee and we have restaurant experience so we decided to do it.”

Taylor is an industry veteran involved in several area restaurants. Taylor and his team remodeled the 2,500-square feet of space to create the right atmosphere.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“This place is different,” Taylor said. “It is really cozy, warm and inviting. We have the best coffee, the food is amazing.”

The coffee comes from Script Coffee and Creamery. Located in Lebanon, Script takes premium beans and roasts in small batches.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“They bring in the beans and then roast them right there in town,” Taylor said.

Chowdown Cafe offers a variety of coffees including specialty brews like Dulce de Leche which includes a house made caramel sauce or the Mocha Latte featuring a house made ganache and honey.

There are also breakfast sandwiches and pastries available all day. The egg, roasted mozzarella chicken pesto sandwich is a popular item as are the maple waffles with strawberries and cream.

The cafe also offers a selection of teas and carries wine.

“We really focus on local and rare wines you can’t find everywhere,” Taylor said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The name Chowdown Cafe comes from the Chowdown Cincinnati online community. The website and Facebook group is all about the dining experience around Greater Cincinnati.

“It’s a site to find local places to eat or hang out,” Taylor said. “We make sure the site is focused on those local mom and pop type places. It is all positive, we keep out all the negativity. This cafe and the site are connected. We want it to be a place where you can come hang out, feel comfortable and have a great conversation.”

HOW TO GO

What: Chowdown Cafe

Where: 8095 Beckett Center Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday with future plans to be open

Online: chowdowncafe.com