First Friday in Springfield celebrates Cinco de Mayo — and there is a taco eating contest

Visit Greater Springfield, which presents First Fridays at the beginning of each month, found an eager partner in one of downtown’s newer restaurants, Viva La Fiesta, which is helping host the event.

Viva La Fiesta co-owners Liliana Villanueva and Jonny Fuentes were eager to get involved and offered to help the community which has embraced the business since its opening late last summer. They also have a restaurant in Troy.

“We said okay, why not let’s do it, get into it as much as we can,” Fuentes said.

One of the highlights will be a taco eating contest. Entrants will eat 10 tacos in 3 minutes or under and the winner will get a WWE-style championship belt and other prizes.

Those interested must be age 18 or older and sign a waiver to participate, available on Viva La Fiesta’s Facebook page.

Adding to the atmosphere will be live music from The Weekend Effect and a mariachi band on an outdoor stage and a deejay in between sets, Mexican fusion dishes by Charlo’s, Mexican-inspired bowls curated by Blended by J, margaritas and DORA cups will be available, free face painting for kids by Sip & Dipity and raffles.

Downtown businesses will also be open later with specials including Firefly Boutique’s anniversary party and a sidewalk sale at ReImagine Gifts & More.

Villanueva said a party bus shuttle service with visitors from Viva La Fiesta’s Troy location will be traveling here for the block party. She and Fuentes are hopeful if this is successful it could become an annual First Friday celebration each May.

“This is going to be a fun event, more like a little mini festival,” Fuentes said.

MORE INFO

For more information, go to visitgreaterspringfield.com/events/first-friday-cinco-de-mayo-block-party.