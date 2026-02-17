DJ Cuest, the resident DJ at Ned Peppers, drops new single called ‘Block’

Worley is an open format DJ, not bound by any genre. He started deejaying EDM, then incorporated hip-hop and other styles during his time at Wright State University. His DJ name is both a conscious misspelling and homage to one of his bigger influences, Questlove.

He shares a similarly aesthetic-driven approach with artists like Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino.

DJ Cuest produced and cut the sample for “Block,” with the intention of making the weirdest instrumental he could. Upon listening back, he says it’s not as weird as he anticipated; instead, he produced a carefree beat with guest artists layered on top.

He reached out to Swooty Mac — “an amazing lyricist” from Cincinnati — and FloGoDSKiP, who lives in Dayton, to contribute to the track.

“I don’t see a lot of Cincy and Dayton artists collaborating,” Worley said. “I believe in bridging the gap between all the cities, honestly. We all basically have the same goal, like just creating dope art. To me, it doesn’t make sense to keep that segregated. What I’m always aiming for is to create a great collaborative community.”

“Block” was produced at Safe House Music Studios. Other upcoming singles were produced at It Takes a Village in Dayton. FloGoDSKiP’s verse was recorded at Worley’s house. Swooty Mac recorded his tracks remotely.

The instrumental was mostly finished before the session, lacking only drums. What began with a lo-fi, vocal fry intro and shifted into cleaner production gave both rappers enough inspiration to build their verses.

“I’m pretty much a very chill guy, but there’s still a little bit of an edge to me,” Worley said. “When it came to this song, I wanted to make a song that still has the same aura as me.”

Originally, the song was a typical freestyle with no particular meaning. Swooty Mac was the first to lay down his tracks; Worley gave him the freedom to write a verse and chorus on his own. Though initially directionless, “Block” naturally became a song about the grind of everyday life: You have no money, but gotta do this and gotta do that. You keep grinding until you get what you want.

“I am a full-time DJ, but I also do want to balance deejaying and producing more often,” Worley said. “For me, the song speaks to my character. I always have to grind no matter what, to get to where I need to be.”

While “Block” is DJ Cuest’s first single to hit streaming services, his work was previously published on a compilation released on Audiomack and SoundCloud featuring 26 independent artists.

A music video, filmed in downtown Cincinnati, will be released alongside the single.

“Block” sets the stage for the next few DJ Cuest releases, picking up where the debut leaves off. Next up is a love song, followed by a track that more vividly captures the city where the story unfolds. New releases will drop every few months throughout the year. He’s considering an EP in the fall.

As he transitions from spinning other artists’ records to testing his own on the dance floor, Worley hopes “Block” resonates the same way the songs he’s long admired have resonated with him.

“I know how good songs affect a person in a certain emotional state,” he said. “So I’m hoping to do the same thing when I’m playing my songs out.”

“Block” by DJ Cuest streams everywhere Feb. 19.

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: DJ Cuest

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Ned Peppers Bar, 419 E. 5th St., Dayton