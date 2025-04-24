Doo Wop Project to bring tight harmonies Friday to Gloria Theatre in Urbana

Gathering something of a super group of singers, these five performers from Broadway shows including “Jersey Boys,” “Motown,” “Beautiful” and “Hairspray” and beyond have come together and will recreate that street corner on a stage connected by tight harmonies.

The Doo Wop Project has had a successful PBS special, four albums and played around the world.

Groups like The Flamingos, The Four Seasons and The Miracles introduced doo wop to the top 40 and their music will be performed. From there, the group will “doo wopify” or add a doo wop twist on music from artists as diverse as Maroon 5, Garth Brooks, Jason Mraz and Adele.

This approach lets the show appeal to those who may already be familiar with doo wop’s origins and groups who popularized it and those who enjoy the more contemporary performers.

Tickets cost $32-52. For tickets or more information, go to gloriatheatre.org/.

The Stars on Stage series’ next attraction will be Taylor Swift tribute Are You Ready for It? A Taylor Experience on May 16.