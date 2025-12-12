Get crabby for Christmas: Holiday jazz-fusion show hits the Brightside

Dairy Family makes grooves straight outta Columbus. Dayton/Columbus band crabswithoutlegs makes what it calls “crab jazz,” an ever-evolving, highly improvisational style that the band is still defining.

The members of crabs always wanted to put on a classic Christmas performance, but never managed to plan one in time — until now. This year, they started early, rearranged songs, wrote a script and assembled a lineup of special guests for a show that’s part theater, part concert… and all crabs.

“We love cheesy Christmas things,” said percussionist Spencer Morelock. “I’m always a sucker for Christmas sitcom episodes or specials. We were like, what if we kind of do this in real life, and make a show out of it?”

The storyline centers on crabs singer Eleanor Dakota, who forgets the true meaning of Christmas — a revelation that, Morelock said, won’t be spoiled until the performance. The band must help her rediscover it through the power of music, complete with sleigh bells, jingle bells, handbells and little drummer boys.

The group has been crafting the show since September. Morelock wrote the first draft of the script, drawing inspiration from holiday-themed episodes of “Community” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” before developing it further with the rest of the band.

Each member selected a song and wrote their own arrangement.

“That definitely pushed us all because, like, I never wrote a song for crabs. Most people haven’t,” Morelock said. “So each person got to really put their own style into the song. But at the same time, because everyone just had one song, everyone got to put their best into it.”

Songs in the show include “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” (inspired by the Jackson 5 version) and new arrangements of hymns like “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

While there are currently no original crabswithoutlegs Christmas songs, the band hopes to make A Very Crabby Christmas an annual tradition.

Three special guests will be singing alongside the band to help Eleanor remember the season’s essence.

“There will be things that I remember that felt like winter or Christmas from last year. And I’m hoping that this show is what Christmas feels like to them,” Morelock said. “I want it to be a warm, friendly environment, with just everyone being together. That’s the true meaning of Christmas.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: A Very Crabby Christmas, with crabswithoutlegs and Dairy Family

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $20+ general admission (all seated)

Tickets: thebrightsidedayton.com