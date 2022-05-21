Kings Island retires Sling Shot ride

The Sling Shot at Kings Island is no longer. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said Friday the park retired the ride for future plans.

Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website, it described the Sling Shot as “a two-person capsule that is attached to steel cables and propels riders into the air.” The ride was one of two paid attractions that required separate admission — the other being the Xtreme Skyflyer, which is still available.