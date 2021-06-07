Open-air vintage market celebrates fifth anniversary this weekend

Lebanon’s popular Charm at the Farm Vintage Market will celebrate its fifth anniversary by raising funds for two Cincinnati charities geared toward helping women.
Charm at the Farm, founded in 2017 by friends Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, has become one of Lebanon’s most popular events. This year’s festivities will take place June 11-13, August 20-22 and October 15-17. The vintage market consists of over 100 primarily women-owned vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and more on a 56-acre horse farm.
In honor of Charm at the Farm’s fifth anniversary, Doyle and Kuenkel are partnering with two charitable organizations — Eve Center and Sifa Collective — that work to promote the healing and growth of women in various ways.
“Organizations like Eve Center here in Cincinnati and Sifa Collective in Africa provide women with the support and encouragement they need to heal, grow, learn, gain confidence and succeed,” said Jayme Kuenkel, co-owner and founder of Charm at the Farm. “Our aim for 2021 is to not only continue to offer a fun and unique Charm experience for our community, but also to pay it forward. We want to invite our Charmers to join us in making an impact and offering hope to women locally and around the world.”
Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market
Charm at the Farm will also celebrate its anniversary by adding 15 new vendors and food trucks, commemorative items, unique photo opportunities and giveaways.
This weekend, VIP tickets will be sold online for $18 per person to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 (though these tickets are currently sold out) and for $15 per person to attend the VIP event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12. General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and online and at the gate for $6 to attend the event on Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the events on Saturday and Sunday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate.
Children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. More information about the pricing and hours of the August and October markets are available on Charm at the Farm’s website.
Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market
HOW TO GO
What: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market
Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon
When: Friday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
·