Breaking: 2 found dead in Dayton house, man in custody

PHOTOS: What it's like to eat in an igloo at The Foundry in Dayton

The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
The Foundry
1 / 8
The Foundry, located on the sixth floor of AC Hotel Dayton, has brought back its igloo rooftop dining experience with views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline. NATALIE JONES/STAFF