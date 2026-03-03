Scythian brings Celtic rock revelry back to Dayton

Formed in 2002 in the DC Metro Area, Scythian was founded by two brothers, Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka. Named after Ukrainian nomads, Scythian (pronounced sith-ee-yin) plays roots music drawn from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions, delivered with thunderous precision and storytelling songwriting. Crowds have been known to barn-dance within the group’s rock concert experience.

The Fedoryka brothers’ Ukrainian ancestry influenced the band’s name and its sound. The Scythians were ancient Eastern Iranic equestrian nomadic people who migrated from Central Asia to what is modern-day Ukraine.

“They were a cultural melting pot,” said Danylo, Scythian’s guitarist and accordionist. “That’s what our music is like.”

Scythian has opened for Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys — bands in the genre’s punkier division — but can also appeal to fans of Liam Clancy & Tommy Makem without losing edge. The group has a way of resonating with Irish music across the board with traditionalism while also pushing the envelope.

“It’s always been a challenge to write all original music in an older style, one that also pays tribute to cultural heritage,” Danylo said. “We’re not a cover band. We were called to put our stamp on things. We’re not that band if you want it just the way your grandma taught you. We are like, ‘You took something everyone knew very well, but made it feel new again.’”

Early on, the group decided not to go electric, opting for an organic feel. They kept the Celtic melodies and the acoustic instruments, then added a drum set. While there are Latin American rhythms or rock beats woven in here and there, compositionally it always comes back around to Irish patterns: jigs and reels.

A reel is in 4/4 time — think pounding a pint glass on the bartop in rhythm. A jig is in 6/8 time, a pulsing feel often traced by some scholars to African rhythmic influence, and one that mimics the lilt of Irish speech.

Both jigs and reels are indispensable to the music. Preserving tradition, no matter the direction a Scythian song turns, is key.

Last year, Scythian debuted a yearly cruise called String Break Cruise, a music festival at sea. This year’s cruise is nearly sold out.

Live shows are unrepeatable; crowds change night to night, and the band reacts accordingly. Still, in its 22nd year, Scythian’s enthusiasm hasn’t dulled.

“We’ve built a career going to places where no one knew us, and we had to get people involved,” Danylo said. “Once they’re involved, they’re part of the show. Very few bands can get people that have never heard them before dancing by the end.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Scythian

When: 6 p.m. March 6

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $20 advance / $27 door

Tickets: thebrightsidedayton.com