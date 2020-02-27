dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: The ultimate Dayton chili guide

What to Do
By Sarah FranksAmelia Robinson
Feb 27, 2020

Ask nearly anyone where you can find the best chili in town, and nine times out of 10, the answer will be “my house” — as in the home of the person you asked.

We got even more evidence of this fact when we asked people on Facebook and face-to-face about their favorite chili.

In this ultimate Dayton chili guide, we’re combining some of our personal local favorites, with people’s choice favorites through the years.

🥄Tank’s “Road Kill” Chili

🏆1st Place - Best of Dayton 2019-20, Best Chili

-Where can I find it? Tank's Bar and Grill, 2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton, (937) 252-2249

-What is it like? Meat, meat and more meat in a thick sauce.

-How much will it cost me? $3.99 for a cup and $4.99 for a bowl.

-What's included? A pile of cheese and onions are 89 cents extra.

-How spicy is it? There's a definite kick.

🥄Trolley’s Farm Fresh Chili

-Where can I find it? Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 461-1101

-What is it like? Hearty helping of grass-fed beef and veggies with red beans in a broth sauce. The meat is fresh from Keener Farms, a community supported agriculture farm that calls Dayton home.

-How much will it cost me? $4 for a cup or $5 for a bowl

-Toppings? Comes topped with red onions and a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses for no extra cost.

-How spicy is it? Just a touch of love

🥄Christopher’s Vegetarian Chili

-Where can I find it? Christopher's Restaurant & Catering, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, (937) 299-0089

-What is it like? Loaded with kidney, garbanzo and other beans and chunky veggies (yellow squash, tomatoes, zucchini, corn, etc) in a soupier base. There is also a meat version.

-How much will it cost me? $3.50 for a cup or $4.50 for a bowl

-Toppings? Green onions, cheese and sour cream for no additional cost.

-How spicy is it? Mild as she goes

🥄Lucky’s Vegan Tequila Chili

-Where can I find it? Lucky's Taproom & Eatery, 520 E. Fifth St, Dayton, (937) 222-6800

-What is it like? You won't believe it is not meat. Spicy soyrizo (soy chorizo) with kidney beans, black beans, onions and tomatoes. There is also a meat chili. It won't get you drunk.

-How much will it cost you? $4.50 for a cup or $6.50 for a bowl

-Toppings? Sour cream, onions, mixed cheese and jalapenos were about $2 more on the cup size.

-How spicy is it? Spice paradise

